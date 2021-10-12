FC Barcelona may be deep in a crisis but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. On Monday, summer arrival Sergio Aguero was spotted training with the rest of the squad. If everything goes well, the prolific forward may soon be able to contribute to Barcelona's attack.

The Barcelona squad was given four days off during the international break, and coach Ronald Koeman welcomed a fresh set of players on Monday afternoon. According to Marca, Aguero joined his new teammates in training, and his debut match for the Catalan giants appears to be imminent.

Koeman will also be returning to the sidelines once competition resumes. He sat out two matches due to a suspension before the international break, which would make him even more motivated to return and produce positive results. Aguero will provide reinforcements in the front line, something which the club needs after the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer.

A lot of hype surrounded the arrival of Aguero, who became Manchester City's all-time top scorer before he made the move back to Spain. However, he suffered a tendon injury in his calf even before the season started, and it prevented him from making his debut until now. Aguero's arrival was also believed to have been a way to convince Messi to stay, but that did not happen and Barca fans are still waiting to see the wisdom behind the signing.

Barcelona will be facing Valencia on Sunday, and it's a very crucial match in the race for the title. The two clubs are level on 12 points in La Liga, and Barcelona need to leapfrog a number of teams to get themselves back in a competitive position on the table. They currently sit in 9th place, but are only 5 points behind the leaders and have a game in hand.

They can easily turn things around and get back in the Champions League spots with a couple of good results. Aguero's recovery comes just in time, especially with Ousmane Dembele also expected to be returning from injury at the same time.

Ronald Koeman is finally getting more players back in his squad, and he knows he needs to get those results if he wants to keep his job. President Joan Laporta has expressed confidence in the coach, giving him more time to get his squad healthy and back in competitive form.

A lot is resting on Aguero's shoulders, and Koeman will be hoping that the Argentine and the other returning players can make an instant impact. If not, there will be few excuses left to make, and Laporta will have a tough decision in his hands.