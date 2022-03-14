FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made no secret of his desire to bring Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to the Camp Nou. However, competition is fierce, and recent reports suggest that cash-strapped Barcelona is quickly falling behind the pecking order for the Norwegian's signature. Now, Barcelona is reportedly placing a target on another Bundesliga star if the deal with Haaland falls through.

Premier League side Manchester city is believed to have already agreed personal terms with Haaland, and La Liga leaders Real Madrid ae also in hot pursuit. With PSG and Bayern Munich also in the mix, the Catalan giants are aware that they need to seek alternatives.

Now, Marca claims that the Blaugrana are eyeing 2021 FIFA The Best Men's Player Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker will be out of contract from Bayern Munich in 2023, and Barcelona are hopeful that they will be in a financially capable position by then to be able to tempt the prolific forward.

Read more Manchester City agree transfer terms with Haaland: report

Lewandowski has not come to an agreement with the Bavarian giants on an extension yet, leaving his future open to possibilities. If he does not sign an extension soon, he might be made available by this summer. If that happens however, Barcelona will be in a tougher position to produce the necessary transfer fee.

Bayern Munich will likely demand a hefty amount for Lewandowski, and Barcelona will be more keen on waiting for the possibility of a free transfer. After all, they had just acquired a number of forwards in January. Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore have just arrived, with Barcelona hopeful for Ansu Fati's full recovery in the tail end of the campaign. They will be able to function well by strengthening other areas of the squad this summer and waiting for Lewandowski to be available for free.

Haaland would have been a bargain due to his 75 million euro release clause, but it appears as though Barcelona will lose out to more financially-able clubs. Lewandowski is a long shot, but a free transfer will surely make the move feasible.