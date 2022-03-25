Barcelona's latest sensation, Pedri, has a message for the coach at Real Madrid, who felt he did not have the talent to cut it at the highest level. The Spanish midfielder, who is among the most highly-rated in Europe at the moment, had a trial with Los Blancos early in his career, but was released after just a few days.

Real's loss was Barcelona's gain, with Pedri currently tipped to go on to be among the best in the game. At 19, the creative midfielder has established himself as a regular starter for Barcelona and the Spainish national team.

"I went there [to Real Madrid] and the first few days I couldn't train because there was snow on the pitches," Pedri said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes.

"I trained three days. One I think they were playing, and they took me down with the B team to train, and in the end they told me that I didn't have the level to be there and that they were going to leave me to keep looking."

The Spain international admitted that it was hard to take being rejected, but revealed that it pushed him to work harder to ensure he got a chance when the next club came calling. It was Barcelona that snapped up Pedri from Las Palmas in 2019 for a fee of around £15 million, which seems an absolute bargain for a potential future Ballon d'Or winner.

Pedri believes he is now where he has to be, and admitted that he does not remember the coach that rejected him at Real. But despite that, the Spaniard had a message for the unnamed coach for rejecting him early on in his career.

"At first, you don't like being rejected anywhere, but then it motivates you to think that if they didn't want you, now you're going to work hard so that something else can come in the future," Pedri added.

"Now I'm where I want to be [at Barcelona]. I have never met the person who said no to me. I don't remember who he is. I would tell him that now I am enjoying myself at Barcelona."