FC Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has been pushed into the shadows in recent weeks, with much of the attention focused on the club's new arrivals. However, despite his injury nightmare, the 19-year-old remains positive.

Spanish publication Diario As managed to catch up with Fati, whom they spotted walking around in Barcelona. The striker appeared to be in good spirits as he replied to a reporter's question about his current condition. "I am well, very happy. All is going well," he said.

Fans will be relieved to hear that Fati is staying positive despite the injury nightmare that he has been living for over a year now. After making a breakthrough performance at the start of the previous season, Fati picked up a serious knee injury in November 2020. He needed surgery and was sidelined for over nine months. He tried to make a comeback in the early months of the current campaign, but suffered a hamstring issue that sent him back to the recovery room.

He made his latest comeback in January, but suffered yet another relapse. He was advised to go under the knife once more, but he opted for a conservative treatment option in the hopes of shortening his recovery time.

The player was reportedly traumatised after his previous surgery led to a recovery period that has lasted for much longer than he expected. The promising young star has shown a lot of potential, and Barcelona has already locked him down to a long-term deal. The club is hoping that he will be able to recover and contribute as soon as possible, but after what has transpired in the past year, they are not taking any chances.

The club's medical team will be making sure that he is entirely ready before risking another relapse. His age is working to his advantage, with a full recovery often coming faster for younger players. However, Barcelona won't be happy to see him injured for many more months. so far, the prognosis is that he will be out for two months, but it remains to be seen if he will be able to return at all this season.