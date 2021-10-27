Ronald Koeman has given a worrisome update with regards to injuries plaguing his Barcelona team at the moment. The Dutch coach has been without midfield sensation Pedri, young defender Ronald Araujo and speedy winger Ousmane Dembele for many of the recent games, and he believes it is likely to continue.

Pedri's absence is of most concern with the midfielder having been an influential member of the first-team at the start of the 2021-22 campaign. The Spain international suffered a thigh injury prior to the last international break and continues to remain on the sidelines despite initial suggestions indicating that it was just a minor knock.

The 18-year-old, who has cemented his place in Ronald Koeman's first-team squad, was expected to return prior to the clash against Real Madrid, but continues to be out of action. The Dutch coach revealed prior to Barcelona's game against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night that his absence could be extended, with Pedri expected to undergo further tests in the coming days.

Araujo is in a similar situation, having picked up a muscle injury while on international duty with Uruguay. He has been building fitness away from the first-team squad, but there is no timeline for his return to action.

Dembele, on the other hand, is expected to have returned to training after recovering from the knee injury he sustained during this summer's European Championship with France. The French winger could return either against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday or when Deportivo Alaves visit the Camp Nou over the weekend.

"We are all concerned about the injuries we have had. It could be that Pedri will be out for a bit longer. We have to be concerned about that. That's why we don't put a date on returns for Dembele, Pedri and Araujo. We talk about it every day. We know exactly what's going on," Koeman said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes.

Frenkie de Jong became the latest player to join the injured list when he aggravated a hamstring injury playing against Carlo Ancelotti's team on Sunday. He is expected to miss at least the upcoming matches against Vallecano, Alaves and Dynamo Kiev in the Champions League.