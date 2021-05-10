FC Barcelona had to deal with a double whammy this weekend, with disappointing results both on and off the pitch. The club only managed a draw against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, in a match that could determine this season's winners. Meanwhile, transfer target Neymar Jr. signed a contract extension with PSG, effectively turning his back on a Barcelona comeback.

Club president Joan Laporta has made it his priority to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Camp Nou, and Messi made it clear that he wants to play for a team that challenges for titles. The draw means that Atletico maintains a two-point advantage at the top of the La Liga table. With only three games left to play, the title is slowly slipping away from the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Messi had been very vocal about wanting the club to re-sign Neymar ever since he left for Paris in 2017. Laporta did his best to make it happen, reportedly sending a team to Paris to negotiate with Paris Saint-Germain. However, the French team responded by finalising the Brazilian's extension until 2025.

The 32-year-old Argentine has been looking happier at the Camp Nou as of late, but no news of a contract extension has come out even as the season comes to a close. His current deal runs out at the end of June, and Barcelona has yet to make a solid offer.

The club did win the Copa del Rey, and the La Liga title is not yet out of reach. It remains to be seen if Laporta has done enough to convince the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to stay with the club. Barcelona's current financial issues mean that they won't be able to convince Messi by offering him a massively lucrative deal.

Laporta will need to be creative when he draws up the terms of the new deal that he will offer Messi. It is believed that the club will be trying to bring in Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, owing to the fact that he shares a tight friendship with his fellow Argentine.