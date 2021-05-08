Paris Saint-Germain has finally reached an agreement with Neymar Jr. and the contract will be signed on Saturday, May 8. The contract extension will reportedly keep the Brazilian star in Paris until at least 2026. This finally puts to bed all of the rumours surrounding a possible transfer back to FC Barcelona.

The upcoming summer transfer window was set to be explosive for PSG with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe entering the final year of their respective contracts. If the club wanted to cash in on them before they become free to seek pastures new at the end of the 2021/22 season, now is the time to sell.

Neymar had been linked to a move back to the Camp Nou almost as soon as he signed for PSG way back in 2017. However, this new deal if it indeed runs until 2026, will seal his future with the French side.

This news comes via French publication L'Equipe, and has been shared by various news outlets across Europe. The confirmation of the extension comes just days after Barcelona reportedly sent an inquiry for the player in a bid to reunite him with Lionel Messi.

Now that Neymar appears to be staying, it remains to be seen if PSG can make a move to snatch Messi away from the Catalan giants. It is a well-known fact that PSG has a more stable financial status than Barcelona, and if we are just talking about the money, they can most likely offer Messi a more lucrative deal.

However, PSG also have to think about Mbappe. The Frenchman also has numerous suitors and PSG has never been keen on letting him go. As such, they must also be preparing a sizable offer to convince him to stay.

One piece of the puzzle will be put in place if the Neymar contract is signed today. The rest of the moving parts will need to be locked in as well, and despite all of the speculations, it is looking more and more likely that everyone will stay exactly where they are.

Messi has been looking increasingly happier in Barcelona despite having been determined to leave last summer. Mbappe may still be lured by Manchester City especially if the English side wins both the Premier League and the Champions League this season.