Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero is reportedly desperate to join FC Barcelona next season. The Argentine is said to be ready to accept a wage cut, especially since he has already announced that he is cutting ties with the Premier League side this summer.

Aguero will be free to move on a free transfer, and considering Barcelona's current financial crisis, Lionel Messi's close friend is willing to slash his wages in order to join the Catalan giants. However, a major hurdle stands in his way. The Sun reports that Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is more keen on signing Memphis Depay.

This will be a big blow to Aguero, who will need to scramble for options elsewhere. If the transfer does not go through, it will be interesting to see how Messi will react. It was earlier believed that Neymar Jr. and Aguero are being brought in to convince him to stay at the Camp Nou. Now that Neymar has extended his contract with PSG and with Koeman reportedly snubbing Aguero, will Messi want to renew his contract?

Meanwhile, there are other big names that may be making moves this summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking unhappy at Juventus, especially after the club lost 3-0 to AC Milan in the Serie A. They are in danger of qualifying outside the Champions League spots, something that may force Ronaldo to seek employment elsewhere.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is still a hot topic, but fewer teams are looking likely to make a serious bid. For one, Manchester United's extension on Edinson Cavani's contract may leave little room for another striker.

Barcelona is still in the process of wooing Messi, and it seems unlikely that they can afford both their captain and Haaland. If Real Madrid can offload Eden Hazard, they may be able to free up some funds to go after the Norway international. However, they are also targeting Kylian Mbappe.

The season is coming to a close and it is looking like a very exciting transfer window is about to begin.