FC Barcelona continues to be ambitious both on the pitch and on the transfer market despite facing massive financial troubles. Their performances on the pitch have improved by leaps and bounds, but returning veteran Dani Alves has some advice for club management when it comes to choosing how they spend their money this summer.

Alves returned to the club late in 2021 at the behest of new manager and former teammate Xavi Hernandez. His experience was called upon by the new coach, and his presence is seen to provide stability in the club both on and off the pitch. He has the Barcelona DNA that Xavi is also proud to possess, hence his opinions on club matters carry a certain amount of weight.

The 38-year-old has been making contributions on the pitch, and has now spoken up about the hottest transfer targets this summer. Barcelona are believed to be joining battle for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, but Alves does not think this is a good move.

"I wouldn't go all out for Haaland. Honestly, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on him," Alves said in interviews quoted by MARCA. It appears that the Brazilian is less than impressed by the Norwegian, who is being courted by the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

On the other hand, Alves thinks another in-demand player may be worth breaking the bank for. "On Mbappe yes, but not on Haaland. I'm playing sporting director, eh, but I'd go for Mbappe first, I think he's more complete in every aspect."

He added that the Paris Saint-Germain forward also suits the Blaugrana's playing style a lot better. "If you're going to make a huge investment, you have to make it in the best. If it was up to me, I'd go for Mbappe. He's the best there is, and for Barcelona's style, at the moment, in football, there is no-one better than him."

It's all just wishful thinking however, with the battle for Mbappe likely to be a straight head-to-head between PSG and Real Madrid. The French giants are throwing everything at him to convince him to stay, while Real Madrid are confident in the fact that it is the player's childhood dream to join Los Blancos.

In any case, Barcelona isn't likely to be able to match the offers that will be made by either club. However, when it comes to Haaland, they may have a fair chance since the player is believed to be keen on joining a high profile club with a good sporting project. the Norwegian wants to win trophies, and even at their worst, Barcelona are always able to find a way to compete for silverware.