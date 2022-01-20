FC Barcelona is in the middle of a major rebuilding project, but manager Xavi Hernandez has been relying heavily on club veterans. He even brought back 38-year-old Dani Alves, who believes that former captain Lionel Messi should also return to the club.

Last summer was a major debacle at the Camp Nou, when Barcelona was forced to let go of Messi because they were unable to offer him a new contract. Even with a significant pay cut, which the player reportedly accepted, the Blaugrana simply did not have enough room in their salary cap.

Now that Alves is back, he thinks that a Messi comeback should not be ruled out. Alves returned to help bring guidance and stability to the team, and he thinks that playing with the Barcelona squad without the Argentine is just not the same.

"Messi is the best player in the history of football. It's strange to be here and not see him, not to have him on the wing," he said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes. He then opened up private conversations he had with his former teammate. Alves revealed that he personally shared his opinion to Messi himself, but did not reveal if the Argentine had any plans to return.

"Sometimes things don't go like we dream. I told him there will be nowhere better for him than here. The same he told me when I left. It would be great if Messi finished his career here," he said.

Alves returned to Barcelona after over five years away. Messi meanwhile, is on a two-year deal with French giants Paris Saint-Germain. His first season there has been underwhelming, with several absences due to fitness issues. His performances have not been bad, but expectations were extremely high. Nevertheless, PSG appear to be happy so far, and Barcelona is still barely able to balance the books. It remains to be seen if a Messi comeback is in the horizon, but the player himself said he would like to return one day, but in an administrative role.