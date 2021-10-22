Joan Laporta has made a bold prediction ahead of the El Clasico on Sunday, after pleading with Barcelona fans to fill the Camp Nou. The Catalan club's president guaranteed a footballing spectacle when Spain's two biggest teams face each other for the first time this season.

The Barcelona chief has ramped up the pressure on young forward Ansu Fati, who only recently signed a six-year deal with his boyhood club. Laporta predicted that the Spain international will be one of the goal scorers in El Clasico, which he believes Barcelona will win despite their difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign.

The Catalan giants can overtake Carlo Ancelotti's men in the La Liga table if they take all three points, and it is certain to alleviate the pressure currently on manager Ronald Koeman. It will take them two points behind league leaders Real Sociedad, who currently have played a game more than Barcelona.

"I have good feelings. The team has been improving, we are recovering injuries, starting with Ansu. Kun is already here, there are players who have been improving their contribution," Laporta said, as quoted on Barca Blaugranes.

"We play at home, with the public. I take this opportunity to ask them to come on Sunday because it will be a great football show. Real Madrid is also looking forward to it. I'm optimistic. I see a goal from Ansu. He has already scored a goal [against] Madrid, so you already know how to do it."

Fati is expected to start for Barcelona when Real visit on Sunday, while Sergio Aguero will also be available to manager Koeman after the Argentine returned from injury recently. Eric Garcia, who missed their Champions League win over Dynamo Kiev through suspension, is also likely to return to the starting XI.

Pedri's absence will be a big blow for Koeman with the midfielder still out with a thigh injury, while the Dutch coach will also be without Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele. The former has a muscular injury, while the latter is not match fit having returned to training only recently.

The El Clasico kicks off at 3.15 p.m. BST and will be available on Premier Sports 1 and La Liga TV in the United Kingdom.