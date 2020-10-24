FT: FC Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

Welcome to the live IBT UK feed on the "El Clasico." FC Barcelona hosts reigning La Liga champions at the Camp Nou today at 4:00 PM CET.

Real Madrid heads into the match coming off back-to-back losses over the past week. They were stunned by newly-promoted side Cadiz in La Liga last weekend and also lost their opening UEFA Champions League group stage match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, 2-3. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona also lost their La Liga encounter over the weekend against Getafe but bounced back mid-week in the Champions league. They will be brimming with confidence after thumping Ferencváros 5-1.

Before "El Clasico" kicks off, let's have a look at the lineups:

For Real Madrid:

For FC Barcelona:

We now have just over ten minutes to go before kick off. Keep refreshing this page for LIVE updates!

KICKOFF!

FC Barcelona are off to a good start, keeping the ball in their area for the most part of the early stages. However, Real Madrid takes advantage of a momentary lapse in the Catalans' defence to score an early goal.

5' GOAL Fede Valverde (Real Madrid)

Less than five minutes later, Barcelona's teen sensation Ansu Fati scores an equaliser thanks to an assist by Jordi Alba. At 17 years old, Fati is the youngest goal scorer in El Clasico history.

8' GOAL Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona)

The match is off to a scorching start! Real Madrid thought they took an early advantage but the hosts took the momentum back before Los Blancos could control the match.

15' Philippe Coutinho makes a shot on target but it was too easy for Thibaut Courtois to collect.

19' Messi takes a shot on target that heads straight to Courtois. The Argentine ends up on the ground clutching his leg, but the VAR replays show no contact between him and Casemiro.

Both teams exchange shots on target and it's turning out to be a real nail-biter at the Camp Nou.

42' Zinedine Zidane brings in Lucas Vazquez for Nacho to mark the first substitution of the match.

Vinicius wins a corner for Real Madrid in stoppage time but nothing comes out of it.

HALF-TIME FC Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid

53' Philippe Coutinho threatens goal from an assist by Fati but puts his header just wide. There's end to end action at the Camp Nou.

60' VAR review for a shirt tug by Clement Lenglet on Sergio Ramos during a Real Madrid corner.

PENALTY GIVEN

63' GOAL Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid has he momentum but they start getting clumsy with the ball. Barcelona looks more threatening with 15 minutes to go.

The reigning La Liga champions are starting to look tired with Barcelona taking most of the possession.

78' Vinicius brings down Sergio Busquets and gives Messi an opportunity with a free kick. However, there was none of the usual Messi magic as he hits the ball straight into the wall.

Real Madrid wakes up and takes two shots on target in close succession with five minutes left on the clock.

90' GOAL Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Modric dances around Neto and finds the back of the net after a brilliant show of ball control and presence of mind.

FT: FC Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

And that concludes the first "El Clasico" of the season. Thank you for joining us for the live updates. Watch this space for more La Liga news.