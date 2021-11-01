It is no secret that Barcelona need a ball playing midfielder. The Catalan club wanted to sign Geoginio Wijnaldum in the summer, but lost the midfielder to Paris Saint-Germain, they then saw Ilaix Moriba leave the club for Red Bull Leipzig.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was keen to bring in a midfielder in the summer, but the club's dire financial situation saw them struggle to raise any funds. The club are continuing their search for a midfield player and have identified Manchester United star Donny van de Beek as a potential target ahead of the January transfer window.

Van de Beek joined the Premier League giants in a £35 + £5 million deal from Ajax last September, but has struggled to make an impact in England. The Netherlands international was a revelation during his time with Ajax and was highly sought after when he decided to seek pastures new.

The 24-year-old decided to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's ambitious project at Old Trafford, but it has been anything but a dream for the Dutch midfielder. He has struggled to break into the starting XI and has spent most of the time watching from the bench, with the Norwegian manager refusing to give him a regular run in the team.

Van de Beek is keen to end his nightmare in Manchester and find a club where he will be afforded regular game time. According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Barcelona are ready to offer him an escape route, as they feel his ball playing style will see him settle in well at the Camp Nou.

The Dutchman scored 41 goals and assisted a further 35 in 175 appearances for Ajax, and Barcelona believe he can add a threat from their midfield. Van de Beek can also reunite with his former Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong, who has been a regular starter for Barcelona.

However, they will not be able to fork out a fee for Van de Beek and are looking to reportedly sign him on loan. The club are still struggling financially and can only sanction a temporary move with a clause that will see them sign him permanently at a later date.