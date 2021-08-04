Barcelona are still interested in signing Saul Niguez this summer despite a failed move to engineer a swap with Atletico Madrid that involved Antoine Griezmann moving in the opposite direction.

The Catalan club were ready to allow Griezmann to leave as part of a swap deal, and despite being in advanced talks, the move crumbled. It was mainly put to Barcelona's insistence on Atletico paying a fee and Niguez taking a major pay cut, which derailed the move last month.

Barcelona have not given up and are still interested in bringing Niguez to the Camp Nou this summer. Moreover, the Spain international is also keen to join the Catalan giants despite interest from clubs in the English Premier League.

According to Spanish publication AS, Barcelona are not giving up their pursuit of Niguez despite the failed swap deal. The La Liga giants are aware that they will have to slash their wage bill to have any chance of landing the Atletico midfielder, which they are hoping to do in the coming weeks with a number of players expected to leave.

Griezmann leaving would be the most ideal way for Barcelona to sign Niguez, but the France international has not attracted as much interest the club hoped for. But they are hoping the expected exits of Miralem Pjanic, Samuel Umiti, Neto and Martin Braithwaite will help them register Lionel Messi's new contract and make further additions to the squad.

Niguez has been courted by a number of clubs after he became a bit part player under Diego Simeone last season. Premier League big guns, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have made enquiries but are yet to submit a formal offer for the Spanish midfielder.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder is keen to remain in Spain and Barcelona remain the only club on his radar. Niguez became a priority target for the Catalan club after they failed to land Georginio Wijnaldum, who despite holding talks with Barcelona, joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Liverpool.