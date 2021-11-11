FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is now focused on getting the campaign back on track, and one of the decisions he has to make would be the course of action for the January transfer window. Based on the club's current situation, adding a new forward would be top of the priority list.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently said that the club may bring in up to three new players when the winter transfer window comes along. With the long-term absence of Sergio Aguero due to his heart condition coupled with the constant injuries befalling Ansu Fati, it appears as though an attacker is badly needed.

Of course, Barcelona also lost Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, leaving Xavi with fewer options than he would be comfortable with.

Luuk de Jong is still available, but there is a possibility that his loan deal might be cut short. Martin Braithwaite will hopefully be back from injury soon, but he will have to be eased back into competition.

Unfortunately, Barcelona are still struggling financially, meaning they will have very little wiggle room when the market opens. As such, Marca reports that they are targeting players who have established track records, but are struggling to log in minutes with their current clubs.

Short-term loan deals are also ideal for the Catalan giants who are looking to avoid massive transfer fees.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has been a long-time target, owing to the fact that Pep Guardiola has been keeping him on the bench far more than he would like. Edinson Cavani is also a possible option. At 34 years old, he isn't an ideal long-term solution, but a loan deal to help the club out while players are recovering could be a win-win situation. Since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani has found himself pushed to the shadows, and he may welcome a move to Spain.

Timo Werner is another target, with the Chelsea player also finding himself elbowed out by the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.