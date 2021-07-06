Barcelona's summer of exits is set to continue with the Catalan club on a mission to reduce their wage bill. Neto is the latest player linked with a move away, with Arsenal reigniting their interest after failing to finalise a move during the January transfer window.

The La Liga giants are looking to offload a number of first-team stars this summer along with a number of fringe players. Jean-Clair Todibo and Konrad de la Fuente have left to join Ligue 1 outfits Nice and Marseille respectively, while Matheus Fernandes' contract has been terminated.

Barcelona have also offered Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umiti the chance to walk away from their contracts, but the duo have thus far refused. Neto also has the club's blessing to find a new home with interest from more than one club across Europe.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have again made contact with Neto's representatives about signing him this summer. The north London club first registered their interest in the Brazilian stopper in January, but failed to complete the move.

The Gunners will face competition with Premier League rivals Everton and Serie A club AS Roma, but the Barcelona number two is said to prefer Arsenal over other interested suitors. Mikel Arteta is looking for a strong goalkeeper to push current number one Bernd Leno, and was linked to Ajax stopper Andre Onana earlier in the summer.

Neto arrived from Valencia in a deal worth €35 million (£30m) in 2019, but has made just 17 appearances in all competitions in two years. He is desperate to end his stay in the Camp Nou and he could finally get his wish this summer with Arsenal and Everton on the case.

Barcelona are expected to replace Neto with Inaki Pena, who is currently the number one for the Barcelona B team. The 22-year-old trained with the first-team on numerous occasions last season and he is expected to earn a promotion ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.