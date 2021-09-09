Barcelona will be forced to part with €20 million midway through the 2021-22 campaign if Philippe Coutinho makes his 100th appearance for the Catalan club. The Brazilian is currently at 90 appearances, and manager Ronald Koeman's trust in the player for the upcoming campaign should see him reach the century mark.

The La Liga giants signed the Brazil international for a club record £142 million from Liverpool in January 2018, but the move has not panned out for the club. Coutinho failed to replicate the form he showed at Anfield since his move to Camp Nou, which has seen him spend more time out of the first-team than in it.

The 29-year-old also spent a season on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, where he scored against his parent club on the way to lifting the Champions League trophy with the German club. The arrival of Koeman could see his fortunes change after he was involved under the Dutch manager in the first half of last campaign before injury curtailed his season.

According to Spanish publication Sport, it is only a matter of time this season before Coutinho makes his 100th appearance for the Catalan outfit after having returned from injury. The minute he touches the century mark, Barcelona will have to fork out €20 million (£17.1m) to Liverpool, which will not be ideal for the cash strapped club.

Barcelona have worked all summer to reduce their wage bill and increase revenue. Their precarious situation saw them lose Lionel Messi on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. They also helped strengthen rivals Atletico Madrid by allowing Antoine Griezmann leave on loan on transfer deadline day.

Koeman was able to bring in three players via free transfers, while adding one player on loan as Barcelona could not afford to splash the cash on any new arrivals. He will be hoping Coutinho can recapture his Liverpool form and help Barcelona challenge for the La Liga title along with new signing Memphis Depay.