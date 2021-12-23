It is no secret that Barcelona are desperate to offload players to slash their over-inflated wage bill and raise funds to help strengthen Xavi Hernandez' struggling squad. The Catalan club have struggled to generate interest for first-team stars not in the manager's plans, and are now turning to players that they wanted to keep at the club in order to raise funds.

Sergino Dest has been put on the transfer list with Barcelona now willing to listen to offers for the United States international. The right-back has been a key member of the first-team squad, but could now leave to make way for the cash-strapped La Liga giants to make additions during the upcoming January transfer window.

According to ESPN, Dest will be allowed to leave the club during the winter transfer window, with the hope that they can recoup more than the €20 million Barcelona paid to Ajax in 2020. The Catalan outfit are expecting to fetch at least €25 million for the American defender, with Bayern Munich said to be among the clubs showing interest.

Barcelona are desperate to make room in their first-team squad for new arrivals, while also slashing their wage bill to allow them to register new signings. The La Liga outfit have been trying to offload the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Neto since the summer, but have failed to generate interest from clubs across Europe.

The Camp Nou outfit is now looking at players that will allow them to generate funds to help Xavi make signings next month. They have already agreed a deal with Manchester City for Ferran Torres and have offered the forward a lucrative deal despite their ongoing financial problems.

Another player who could make an exit is midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who is valued at €88 million by the Catalan club. He remains a highly valued player for Xavi, but the emergence of Gavi and Pedri, could allow the Spanish club to capitalise on his value and ease the club's financial burden.