Barcelona's financial troubles could see them lose out on the signing of Dani Olmo with Manchester United and Manchester City ready to enter the race. The Red Bull Leipzig ace is on the radar of a number of top European clubs after his impressive showing at the 2020 European Championships.

The Catalan outfit were keen to sign him in the summer and submitted a proposal to the German Bundesliga side. Barcelona were planning to sign the attacking midfielder on loan with an obligation to buy, but it was rejected by Leipzig as it came in the final days of the transfer window.

Olmo was part of the famed La Masia academy before deciding to seek pastures new in 2014. He joined Dinamo Zagreb and spent six years with the Croatian club before joining Leipzig in January 2020. The Spain international remains keen to return to the Camp Nou and reports suggested that the versatile attacker had agreed personal terms with Barcelona in the summer.

Barcelona are expected to return for Olmo either in January or next summer, but are unlikely to be able to meet the German club's £45 million valuation of the player. The Catalan giants remain embroiled in financial difficulties, which saw them struggle to sign players during this year's transfer window.

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, United and City are ready to take advantage of Barcelona's situation and make a move for Olmo. The Red Devils are said to have scouted the player on a number of occasions and both teams are unlikely to have an issue meeting Leipzig's demands in terms of the fee.

TRUE✅ If Barca can‘t pay him: @ManUtd and @ManCity are interested in @daniolmo7 of @RBLeipzig. Scouts of United watched Olmo at many matches pic.twitter.com/y2u7IE39vd — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 20, 2021

The only advantage Barcelona will possess in the race will be the player's desire to play for his boyhood club over moving to England. However, if the La Liga giants cannot stump up the fee, he is likely to either remain in the Bundesliga or find himself plying his trade in England.