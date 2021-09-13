Javier Tebas has absolved the La Liga from any blame over Lionel Messi's shock Barcelona exit. The Spanish league's president made it clear that the Argentine superstar's exit was not a financial decision, while also hinting that his deal was tied to La Liga's failed deal with investment firm CVC.

Barcelona are in a dire financial situation and were required to slash their wage bill to meet La Liga's financial regulations. A number of first-team stars were put on the transfer table, but the club failed to sell enough players, which saw them fail to re-sign Messi to a new long-term deal.

The Catalan outfit's president, Joan Laporta, blamed La Liga's financial regulations for the club being unable to re-sign the club's talisman to a new contract. However, Tebas has refuted the allegations and believes the truth will come out one day, while also making it clear that Messi's departure could have certainly been avoided by Barcelona.

"It wasn't a financial decision. I know that with certainty," Tebas said during an exclusive interview with Spanish publication Sport.

"If Laporta had shook hands with Messi on a deal, it was because for one month he had accepted the CVC offer. He was in favour for more than a month. That's why he said things were going well. He even phoned me twice to accelerate the operation with CVC because Messi was getting nervous."

Tebas also blamed Barcelona's involvement in the Super League for them backing out of the CVC deal. The investment company was ready to pour in a big chunk of money into the Spanish League which would have benefitted all the clubs, in terms of covering for the losses suffered during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The club was happy with the agreement for many weeks and then in the last 72 hours it all changed. It was a decision influenced by (Barça CEO) Ferran Reverter and I think it's linked to the Super League," Tebas added.