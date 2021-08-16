Barcelona are ready to take advantage of the turmoil within Arsenal and make a move for either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexander Lacazette this summer. The Catalan club are open to striking a deal, but will have to first sell current forward Martin Braithwaite for a considerable fee.

Ronald Koeman publicly stated his desire to bring in another forward ahead of Barcelona's opening game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday. Incidentally, Braithwaite scored a brace and registered an assist as the club went on to claim a 4-2 win.

The Dane is the only recognised front man in the squad at the moment after summer arrival Sergio Aguero was sidelined for 10-weeks. Despite his stellar start, Braitwaite is up for sale and his exit is expected to open the door for Barcelona to make their move to bring in a new forward.

According to Spanish publication Sport, Barcelona have drawn up a list of forwards they can target if Braithwaite finds a new home in the next two weeks, with West Ham United having shown interest. Aubameyang is said to be among the top names on the list, while Lacazette remains an option if the Gabon international fails to arrive.

The two Arsenal forwards are expected to be open to moving to the Camp Nou, while the north London club are also open to allowing either of them to leave this summer. The two players have not been at their best since the start of last season and the Gunners are ready to move in another direction.

Barcelona have held talks with Aubameyang previously, but the forward and Arsenal rejected their advances. With two-years remaining on his current contract, the move could come to fruition this summer. Lacazette, on the other hand, is in the final year of his contract, and the Gunners have been on the lookout for a new home for the Frenchman.

Despite the deal hinging on Braithwaite's sale, the Catalan giants will have no money for Arsenal. A swap move is being proposed by the La Liga outfit, which the Premier League side could accept if the player is right.

At the moment Philippe Coutinho is among players that have been put on the table. The Brazilian is not part of Koeman's plans and is currently in the final phase of his recovery from a knee injury that saw him miss the second half of last season.