Miralem Pjanic will be part of a double midfielder deal that Juventus are expected to complete this summer, with Manuel Locatelli being the other player set to potentially arrive from Sassuolo.

Barcelona are desperate to get Pjanic out of the Camp Nou this summer, with the club's director of football Matheu Alemany confirming that he is not part of manager Ronald Koeman's plans. While Juventus remains the Bosnian midfielder's first preference, he has been courted by Inter Milan, AS Roma, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

The Catalan club have offered to allow Pjanic to leave on a free transfer but he will have to give up three years of his contract with the club, which the player is unwilling to do. They are now looking at other options in order to get his wages off the books and get closer to meeting La Liga's financial fair play regulations.

Juventus are keen to re-sign the midfielder and have held talks with Barcelona. According to Football Italia, the clubs continued their dialogue about Pjanic's transfer when the two sides met for the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday at the Johann Cruyff Stadium in Catalonia.

Massimiliano Allegri is a big fan of Pjanic and has asked the Juventus board to bring the midfielder back to Turin this summer. The Italian club are also struggling financially, and will not be able to pay Barcelona a fee for the midfielder.

At the moment, a two-year loan deal is being discussed with an option to make it permanent in 2023. Apart from the clubs' negotiations, the player's wages are also a problem for the Serie A giants. Pjanic has agreed to take a pay cut to join Juventus, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona will have to step in to cover part of the payment.

Despite their pursuit of Pjanic, the club are clear that he is not seen as an alternative to top target Locatelli. Juventus want to sign the young Italian midfielder from Sassuolo, but are yet to match the Serie A club's valuation.

They are expected to continue to hold talks with Sassuolo, but will have to improve on their €32 million offer. Juventus are confident of completing the deal for the 23-year-old, who is also keen to join The Old Lady this summer.

If Juventus do complete the double deal to sign Pjanic and Locatelli this summer, they will have to offload some players to balance the books. Aaron Ramsey has been put on the chopping block, with the Italian outfit desperately seeking offers for the Welshman.