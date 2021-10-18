The sigh of relief from the Camp Nou could be heard all across the Iberian peninsula on Sunday as FC Barcelona came from behind to secure a 3-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga Santander. Teenage sensation Ansu Fati provided the equaliser that managed to turn the momentum in favour of the hosts.

An overwhelming feeling of doom swept across Barcelona's home ground when Jose Gaya scored for Valencia within just five minutes. The goal exposed the weaknesses in Barcelona's defence once more, as a ball that was supposedly cleared fell perfectly in front of Gaya. He didn't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity to fire firmly past keeper Marc Andre ter Stegen.

It was a dream start for the guests, but Fati kept the home team from being completely demoralised by quickly finding an equaliser eight minutes later. The 18-year-old combined perfectly with summer arrival Memphis Depay to keep the Blaugrana motivated.

Fati was still involved in the second goal after he drew a penalty which Memphis promptly converted. The spot kick allowed the Blaugrana to take the outright lead a few minutes before the break. Valencia were unable to regroup in the second half despite a good effort from Carlos Soler which needed Ter Stegen to take action. Substitute Philippe Coutinho sealed the deal with Barcelona's third goal with just five minutes remaining.

This was Fati's first start since coming back from a knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost a year. It was a worrisome situation, but the club believed in him enough to hand him Lionel Messi's number 10 jersey when the former captain left the club this summer.

Expectations are very high, and it is even more daunting after a lengthy period in the recovery room. However, the teenager is showing that he is up for the challenge, and the club is repaying his efforts with the offer of a new long-term deal. It was reported last week that the club intends to protect his future with a release clause worth 1 billion euros, just like fellow youngster Pedri.

Manager Ronald Koeman will be relieved to finally have Fati firing on all cylinders. Summer signing Sergio Aguero also made his official Barcelona debut in the closing stages of the match, and while he is still being eased into full competition, he is also a welcome addition on the lineup.

Koeman has been under immense pressure as of late, but the return of several players from injury should help him turn the tide. A crucial must-win UEFA Champions League match is coming up against Dynamo Kyiiv, with "El Clasico" coming right after that. Needless to say, much is at stake for the entire club in the coming weeks, and Koeman will be hoping Fati and the other returning players can make a big impact.