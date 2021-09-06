Barcelona's fifth and final signing of the summer transfer window, Luuk de Jong, has arrived in the Catalan capital and is expected to begin training with his new teammates on Monday.

The Catalan club landed Sergio Aguero on a free transfer and he was expected to fill the void left by Luis Suarez from the previous season. But the sudden departure of Lionel Messi left Barcelona short in attack and manager Ronald Koeman was desperate to bring in another forward.

Barcelona were linked with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix, but in the end settled on a loan move for De Jong from Sevilla on transfer deadline day. The La Liga club's need to lighten their wage bill also saw Antoine Griezmann return to Atletico on the final day of the transfer window.

Koeman accepted the arrival of the 31-year-old Dutchman after it became clear that Barcelona did not have the funds to attract a top player this summer. Koeman has worked with De Jong during his time with the Dutch national team and will be hoping he can form a strong partnership with Memphis Depay up front.

According to Barca Blaugranes, De Jong arrived in Barcelona on Sunday and will undergo his mandatory medical check ups on Monday morning before joining his new teammates for a training session later in the day. The striker is expected to be ready to face Sevilla on Saturday after RFEF rejected the proposal to postpone the game.

De Jong managed just four goals in 34 La Liga games for Sevilla last season, and will be needed by Koeman when the campaign resumes this weekend after the international break. Barcelona lost Messi and Griezmann during the transfer window and will be without Ousmane Dembele, Ansu Fati and Aguero, who are all out with injuries.

Martin Braithwaite, who started Barcelona's first three games, also remains in doubt after picking up an injury against Getafe. The striker missed both Denmark's World Cup qualifiers against Scotland and Faroe Islands.

De Jong is likely to partner compatriot Depay in the forward line with Philippe Coutinho also expected to make a return for Barcelona's game against Sevilla, if it goes ahead at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday.