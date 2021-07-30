Barcelona may be struggling financially but they remain active in the summer transfer market in terms of both incomings and outgoings. The Catalan club have thus far made four signings and could have potentially made two more but they were turned down by manager Ronald Koeman.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia arrived on free transfers while Emerson Royal arrived from Real Betis after Barcelona activated their buyback clause. Koeman is keen to strengthen his squad further, but will only do so with players that will fit in with his plan for next season.

According to Spanish publication Sport, the Catalan club's manager turned down offers from the club to pursue moves for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and Lille midfielder Renato Sanches. Both players starred for Argentina and Portugal, respectively, during Copa America and Euro 2020, attracting interest from a number of clubs.

Koeman was not keen to sign Romero as the Dutch manager feels the arrival of Garcia gives him enough cover in the center-back department. Moreover, they are yet to find a new home for Samuel Umtiti, who has to leave if they can add another central defender.

Sanches, on the other hand, may have starred for Portugal, but the former Everton manager was not convinced about his ability to play at a high level for Barcelona. The 23-year-old failed at Bayern Munich and has just found his feet with Lille, helping them to the Ligue 1 title last season.

Barcelona are in the market for a midfielder after losing out on Georginio Wijnaldum, who opted to join Paris Saint-Germain despite holding talks with the La Liga giants. The Catalan club again need to offload players before they can make additions, with Miralem Pjanic expected to make way for a new midfielder this summer.

The Barcelona hierarchy are on board with Koeman's decisions and are expected to hold further talks with the Dutchman during their training camp in Germany about potential targets going forward.