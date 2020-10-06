FC Barcelona's new recruit, Sergino Dest, admitted that he couldn't understand any instructions from Lionel Messi during his La Liga debut on Sunday against Sevilla. However, the 19-year old American believes that he is off to a good start with his Argentine teammate.

The U.S. men's national team star made his first appearance for the Catalan side after being called to the field to replace Jordi Alba. In the process, Dest became the first American to ever appear for Barcelona in an official game.

Dest recently signed a contract with Barcelona for €21 million (£19 million). He joined his fellow American Konrad de la Fuente at Camp Nou. De la Fuente was also included in the squad on Sunday, but eventually, it was Dest who made his debut.

Following the match, Dest revealed that he felt special to play alongside Messi. The former Ajax fullback also admitted that the two footballers have some communication issues to sort out.

According to Goal, Dest said, "Today I saw everyone, Messi, too. Messi doesn't speak English, but it was very special to meet him. If I'm honest, I don't know what he told me, but we were both smiling, so everything must be fine, right?"

Speaking about joining the Catalans, he continued, "I chose Barcelona because I have always dreamed of playing for Barca. Ronaldinho is my idol and a legend at this club. When I found out about Barca's interest, I didn't have to think twice."

Before moving to Barcelona, Dest turned down Bayern Munich's offer. Last season, during his breakout campaign with Ajax, the 19-year old defender impressed spectators with his skills.

During that time, he made 35 appearances across all competitions. He also earned three caps for the US Men's National Soccer Team. In the process, he confirmed his allegiance to the U.S. by turning down offers from the Dutch national team.

Interestingly, Dest is now playing under the coaching of Ronald Koeman at Barca. Coincidentally, Koeman was in charge of the Dutch national team that Dest had earlier rejected.

This is the first season for the 57-year-old Dutchman as Barca's coach. Barcelona is currently fifth in La Liga, with seven points after playing three games.