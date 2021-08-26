FC Barcelona suffered numerous setbacks in the past several months, but they are happy to finally welcome some good news. Apart from the progress being made in cutting back the club's expenses, one of their most promising young stars is reportedly ready to rejoin the squad after a 10-month long injury battle.

On Tuesday, Ansu Fati was finally cleared to rejoin his teammates in full training. This is the first time in nearly a year that the 18-year-old has been able to train normally, and there are high hopes that he can finally be available for Ronald Koeman after the upcoming international break.

The Barcelona medical team remains cautious, and they are taking things slowly in order to prevent another setback in the teenager's recovery. Apart from Fati himself, Koeman is the most eager to have the young forward back in action. If everything goes well, he may be able to suit up for the Blaugrana when they go up against Sevilla on September 11 or Granada a week later.

Fati will be hoping to pick up where he left off last season, where he proved to be a shining light on the pitch at the start of the season. It may be remembered that the atmosphere at Barcelona was not the best in 2020, after Lionel Messi sent that now infamous burofax.

The teenager picked up the slack during the period when Messi was clearly out of sorts, but he suffered the unfortunate injury in early November while playing against Real Betis. He was diagnosed with a medial meniscus tear in his left leg, and was booked for surgery under Dr. Ramon Cugat.

Unfortunately, what was estimated to be a 4-month long recovery process became extended when his knee began to hurt and swell again post-surgery. That ruled him out for the closing stages of the season, as well as Spain's Euro 2020 campaign.

He underwent two more surgeries to try to fix the issue, but the problem persisted. According to Marca, his agent Jorge Mendes hooked him up with Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha, a specialist who counts the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team under his list of clients.

The latest surgery appears to have done the trick, and Fati is finally seeing the end of his ordeal. Koeman will want to work with him in training for a few more sessions before finally giving him some long-awaited minutes.

There is a lot at stake for Fati at the moment, as he may make or break his career in the coming weeks. He is still very young, and has every chance to make a full recovery. If not, then he may have lost the opportunity to become a star in one of the biggest clubs in the world.