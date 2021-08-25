FC Barcelona are gaining solid ground in their mission to slash their over-inflated wage bill this season. After failing to offload most of their high earners, the club have shifted their strategy and are asking players to agree to salary deductions instead.

Recent reports have revealed that the club is close to finalising revised deals with all four co-captains. Earlier this month, Gerard Pique led the way by accepting a salary cut ahead of the opening match of the season. Jordi Alba followed suit over the weekend, and now Barcelona management is believed to be in talks with the representative of both Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto. Jose Maria Orobitg is the agent in charge of both players, and the club wants to hit two birds with one stone by offering him new contracts for the pair.

The players are well aware of the club's financial situation, but they can have their long-term future guaranteed if they agree to contract extensions albeit on reduced salary packages.

According to Marca, Barcelona and the players' agent are happy with what has already been discussed, and everything will be finalised before the end of the month. Busquets will reportedly be facing at least a 25% pay cut, plus further amendments in the clauses in his current deal.

Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto's current contract expires at the end of the season. This gives Barcelona more leverage to offer him a lower salary package in return for an extension. It will be a good deal for the Spaniard, who was believed to have been up for sale earlier in the summer. However, none of the offers met Barcelona's valuation. Even though some clubs may be able to offer a good salary package, not many will be able to challenge for trophies as much as Barcelona.

Once all four captains reach agreements with the club, Barcelona will start approaching their other top earners to also propose salary deductions. Antoine Griezmann is believed to be next on the list, owing to the fact that he is currently the club's highest paid player.