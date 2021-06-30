The France National Football Team is also home to a number of FC Barcelona players. Unfortunately, the early exit of Les Bleus from Euro 2020 did not help the Catalan club's plan to raise the value of their players as they go into the latter half of the summer transfer window.

Barcelona's financial struggles have been laid out in the open and it is believed that they are looking to cut their massive wage bill and generate some funds by selling a good number of first-team squad members. They were hoping that French players like Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Clement Lenglet, will raise their values by shining in the European Championship.

However, Dembele was ruled out of the competition with a knee injury even before the squad was eliminated by Switzerland in the round-of-16 of the Euros. With the player injured, he is unlikely to attract any suitors who would be willing to cough up a significant amount of cash. The 24-year-old is set to undergo surgery, and will likely have to be reincorporated into manager Ronald Koeman's plans moving forward. Barcelona will have to convince him to sign a contract extension or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann finally started to look comfortable at the Camp Nou in the latter half of the last season. However, with the arrival of Sergio Aguero and with Messi expected to stay, the club will welcome any lucrative offers for the Frenchman. His high salary will be a huge load off Barcelona's back if another club comes with a good offer, but he was not able to make a huge enough impact at the Euros to send the suitors lining up.

Lastly, Clement Lenglet had a mediocre performance for France at Euro 2020, pretty much the same as his past season for Barcelona. Now, the club needs to look at their roster to see if he or any other defender can be offloaded at a fair price to help them with their wage issue.