Switzerland were the underdogs but they mounted a massive come from behind victory against France after being 1-3 down in their last-16 match. The Swiss managed to equalise and take the match to extra time and then to penalties, where Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe missed a spot kick.

FIFA World Cup title holders France were favourites to challenge for the European Championship trophy, but they fell short on Monday despite charging to a two-goal advantage.

It was Switzerland who took the opening goal in the opening quarter of an hour thanks to a headed strike by Haris Seferovic off a Steven Zuber cross. They held on to the lead for the rest of the first half, but things changed after the break.

France managed to catch a second wind in the second half after Hugo Lloris saved a spot kick taken by Ricardo Rodriguez. Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema scored a brace to equalise then give Les Bleus the lead before Paul Pogba made an incredible contribution from outside the box to make it 1-3.

Despite being two goals down, Switzerland fought on and quickly pulled one back after Seferovic converted again from a cross, this time by Kevin Mbabu. Mario Gavranonic scored the crucial late equaliser for Switzerland, just minutes after another one of his goals was ruled out by VAR.

France looked like the stronger team in extra time, but Real Madrid transfer target Kylian Mbappe choked at the last minute and failed to convert an Pogba pass for what could have been the winner. What's worse, he also missed from the spot in the penalty shoot-out. Mbappe's effort was kept out by Sommer's left hand after the Swiss players easily converted all five of their shots.

France are out and Switzerland have advanced to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals. They will face Spain in Saint Petersburg on Friday at 18:00 CEST.