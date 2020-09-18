Batman is now back to his superhero duties. Robert Pattinson starrer 2021's "The Batman" has resumed production after the actor's quarantine period has come to an end.

The DC movie has faced several delays in the past few months. Production for the movie began in January 2021 and was abruptly suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. It was among many big movies that have faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In early September, the movie resumed production when it was forced to halt again after Robert Pattinson was tested positive for COVID-19. Now, two weeks after, the production is back on track and it was confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson in a statement on Thursday.

"Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," the spokesperson said as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Batman" is a reboot of the popular franchise. The movie features an ensemble cast including Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Cat Woman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film takes place in the second year of Batman's career as a crime-fighting superhero when he is still exploring Gotham City and learning the truth about its corruption and dark side. In the movie, the superhero comes face to face with supervillain Riddler, a serial killer with a passion for riddles and puzzles.

As noted by Vanity Fair, Warner Bros. did not specify then the name of the individual who was tested positive for COVID-19 in the announcement. All that they said was that "a member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

"The Batman" is scheduled to be released on Oct. 1, 2021.