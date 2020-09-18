Robert Pattinson has seemingly recovered from COVID-19 illness, as he was spotted packing on PDA with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse on Wednesday.

In pictures obtained by People magazine, Robert Pattinson was seen kissing Suki Waterhouse while the duo sat on a park bench near their house in London. It was his first sighting since he reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus weeks ago.

Pattinson was filming for "The Batman" earlier this month when the production was halted after someone on the set tested positive for the virus. "A member of The Batman production tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros. said in a statement at the time.

It was later reported by Vanity Fair that it was the "Twilight" alum who came down with the respiratory disease. It marked the second time the superhero flick had to halt production, the first time being at the start of the global pandemic in March.

While Pattinson confirmed his recovery through his public appearance, Warner Bros also announced that they are resuming the filming for "The Batman." A spokesperson for the studio told Variety: "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on 'The Batman' in the U.K."

Pattinson and Waterhouse, who were first linked in July 2018, have been isolating together in London amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source told People that the duo "are very loved-up."

"They haven't been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other," the insider said.

This is Pattinson's first relationship since he called off his engagement with singer F.K.A. Twigs in 2017 after more than two years of dating. The 34-year-old was previously in a relationship with his "Twilight" co-star Kristen Stewart.

Waterhouse had been a relationship with actor Diego Luna until they called it off in 2017. The 28-year-old also dated Oscar-nominee Bradley Cooper for two years until their split in 2015.