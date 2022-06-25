FC Bayern Munich executives have put their foot down when it comes to the fate of star striker Robert Lewandowski. Simply put, they have no need to sell and are not willing to budge on their 50 million euro valuation. As a result, the club has turned down a second offer from FC Barcelona to the tune of 35 million euros plus another five million in variables.

According to Spanish publication Marca, the Bundesliga champions are not interested in being pressured into letting go of their top scorer even though he has expressed his intention to leave. They still see no reason why he should not fulfill the final year of his contract even if he will not sign a renewal.

They stand firm on their valuation of 50 million euros, even with the risk of losing the Polish striker on a free transfer in 2023. Barcelona has been made aware of this stance, and it is said that Joan Laporta and his suits are still optimistic about the situation.

The summer is far from over, and Barcelona is expecting a major windfall from their plans to sell their merchandising arm, BLM and a percentage of their TV rights. Furthermore, they are also in the process of finding buyers for a number of key players.

Nevertheless, Lewandowski wants to get the deal over the line as soon as possible. Otherwise, he will be expected to return for pre-season training by July 12 with his tail between his legs. It will be an awkward situation, especially with reports also stating that the dressing room is not happy with the way Lewandowski has been behaving in recent weeks.

After eight highly successful years with the Bavarian outfit, it is still unclear what is motivating Lewandowski to push this actively and publicly for an exit. The club thinks he has overstepped the line for speaking so openly about his desire to leave, but the player does not seem to be concerned about keeping matters private.

He has reportedly reached personal terms with Barcelona months ago, and is hoping to pressure Bayern Munich into sanctioning the deal.