FC Barcelona is desperate to offload as many players as possible this summer, but the project has been moving very slowly. German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich have now entered the picture, and may help take at least one valuable player off Barcelona's lineup this summer.

The Catalans are in the middle of a massive financial crisis and they have put a large number of players up for sale. Among them are three senior right-backs namely Sergino Dest, Emerson and Sergi Roberto. The departure of any of these players may be able to help generate funds, so Barcelona will likely entertain suitors. Bayern Munich is looking to strengthen their defence, and according to Marca, they have made inquiries about the players' fees.

Dest is on top of the list for the Germans, owing to the fact that he was already linked to the club even before he eventually made his way to the Camp Nou. However, both Emerson and Sergi Roberto are also good options. The problem is, all three players are believed to be determined to stay at the Camp Nou and earn their permanent spot in Ronald Koeman's squad.

Barcelona are hoping to let go of Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet instead of the three Bayern targets, but at this point, they may give in out of desperation. The Catalans are still a long way off the mark when it comes to meeting La Liga Santander's financial fair play regulations.

While there have been some fringe players that have been sold, none of the bigger sales have materialised just yet. This means that the club are still unable to slash large amounts off their wage bill for next season.

To make matters worse, they have already successfully signed four players this summer. Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson have all been acquired, but are still in limbo. La Liga won't allow these players to be registered unless the club frees up space in the salary cap.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi's new deal won't be ratified if his massively reduced salary can't be accommodated. As such, the interest from Bavaria is very much welcome at this point.