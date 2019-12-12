Bayern Munich defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in their final Group B game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, and Phillipe Coutinho scored for the home side. Ryan Sessegnon scored for the Spurs.

This was the first time that Sessegnon started for Tottenham and marked this special occasion with a goal. However his lone effort went down in vain. In the meantime, he also became the youngest Champions League scorer for Tottenham. He is currently 19 years and 207 days old.

Last night's game was about Bayern's domination as they maintained 70% ball possession. They played 695 passes as compared to Spurs' 298.

Bayern finished their Group B campaign being invincible as they won all their 6 matches. They are now standing with 18 points. Spurs, in contrast, finished on the second position with 10 points. Both of them are through to the Round-of-16. Tottenham will next play either Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig or Valencia.

In their previous meeting in this year's tournament, Bayern beat Spurs 7-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, Jose Mourinho believes that whoever becomes their opponent in the last 16, will be afraid of Tottenham.

He said, "I think from the teams that finished second, I think the teams that finished first will wish they don't play against us. We are one of the strongest teams from the second group. I know we are a country that goes through a crazy period which many, many times leaves marks on players and teams and conditions, but by the end of February I will understand my players better, they will understand me better. We have two more months of work together. I think so, we will be much more ready. But today was not a question of being or not being ready. Today was a very difficult situation."

Both Bayern and Spurs had advanced to the next round before facing each other. Mourinho wanted to test his team's bench strength in this game, and he allowed many young players to get an opportunity to display their skills against one of the top European sides. Sessegnon was one of them. He didn't disappoint his coach and it seems that Mourinho will give the former Fulham footballer many more chances in the starting eleven, especially in the Premier League.