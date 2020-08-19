Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick wants his side to start fresh by first forgetting their 8-2 thrashing of FC Barcelona. In an interview, Flick urged his side to "start from scratch" when they play against Lyon in the UEFA Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Bayern is currently the favourite to win the tournament, especially after they hammered Barca in the quarter-finals. Lyon is not rated anywhere near the Spanish powerhouse. However, the French side has scripted some stunning performances in this campaign.

On their way to the semi-finals, Lyon had beaten Serie A champions Juventus and Premier League runners-up Manchester City. They will be eager to repeat the same performance against the Bundesliga winners. In such a scenario, Flick believes that his side should maintain composure and forget about what they had done on Friday in Lisbon.

According to BBC, Flick said, "Less than 100% will not be enough. The game starts from scratch. My team is focused. We have set big goals. But it is a game starting at 0-0 and we have to play with the same intensity as against Barca. Benjamin (Pavard) has worked hard in the past days and we are all happy that he is here. We will wait for the final training session tonight and see. He is not an option to start but an option to be in the squad."

Pavard enjoyed an outstanding season as he helped Bayern win the domestic double - German league and cup. Later in July, he injured ligaments in his ankle. However, he has now returned to fitness quicker than everyone expected.

Both Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho scored two goals each against Barcelona. On the other hand, Robert Lewandowski took his tally in this season's Champions League to 14. He is currently three goals short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

The 31-year old Polish star will have an opportunity against Lyon on Wednesday to equal the Portuguese behemoth's record. With their defender Pavard fit again following an ankle injury, Bayern might get even stronger.

This year, the German champions are aiming to complete a trophy treble under Flick's coaching. The 55-year old manager initially took over the club in November from Niko Kovac on an interim basis. But eventually, he secured a permanent deal. Since then, Bayern has become unstoppable on the field.