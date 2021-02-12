FC Bayern Munich added another FIFA Club World Cup trophy to their display cabinet on Thursday, after they defeated Tigres, 1-0, in the final match of the tournament held at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Benjamin Pavard was the lone scorer for Bayern Munich, as the European champions defeated Mexican club Tigres in front of a limited audience. Hansi flick's boys have been enjoying a phenomenal nine-month run, which has seen them lifting their sixth trophy within that time period.

Bayern Munich has won last season's German Bundesliga, German Cup, UEFA Super Cup, German Super Cup, and the UEFA Champions League which has allowed them to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup.

It was a tense evening as the only goal was almost ruled out after what was initially thought to be an offside Robert Lewandowski. However, VAR intervention eventually allowed the winning goal to be counted.

VAR was not always in favour of Bayern Munich, after an earlier goal by Joshua Kimmich had been disallowed.

European clubs have stamped their domination on world football once again, with an eight consecutive FIFA Club World Cup trophy being won by the winners of the UEFA Champions League. Bayern Munich succeeded English Premier League side Liverpool, who won the trophy last year.

Meanwhile, North of Central America had never been represented in the final before Tigres made an appearance this year.

The Golden Boot of the competition was awarded to Andre-Pierre Gignac, who only managed to score three goals in the event.

Flick has proven himself to be an absolute talisman for Bayern, winning 58 out of the 68 games he has been in charge since November 2019. They are also leading the current Bundesliga season, and still have a chance to win the UEFA Champions League for back-to-back titles.