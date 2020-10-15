As the Billboard Music Awards went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, BTS came to the rescue and rocked the stage with their spectacular performance, which also marked their return to the stage for the third consecutive years.

After winning the BBMA for the top social artist on Wednesday for the fourth year in a row, BTS gave a power-packed performance for the viewers all the way from South Korea. The seven-member K-pop band performed their recently released first English-language hit "Dynamite," while painting the stage red with their stunning jazz suits.

"Cause I-I-I'm in the stars tonight... so watch @BTS_twt bring the fire and set the night alight! #BTSxBBMAs pic.twitter.com/RQtUkNe5PL — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

The Bangtan Boys "set the night alight" as they arrived on a massive stage backed by a virtual band and delivered their world-famous choreography. The camera then zoomed out to show that the stunning stage was a massive hangar all along, while a simulated plane took off overhead.

At the BBMAs, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are up for the top duo/group award as well, for which they are competing against Dan + Shay, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, and Panic! at the Disco. If they win, it would be their second consecutive top duo/group award and will also make them the first group or duo to take home back-to-back awards in the category since One Direction first set the record in 2015 and 2016.

BTS is not new to making and breaking records. They are the first K-pop band to gain such massive international recognition, to get nominated and honoured in top award shows like Billboard, Grammys, and American Music Awards, as well as the first South Korean group to perform at these events.

In August this year, the band became the first all-South Korean act to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 charts when their first English language track "Dynamite" was released. Earlier this week, they became the first to dominate the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Social 50 chart for 200 weeks. They were also the first South Korean artist to perform at the BBMAs in 2018.

Billboard Music Awards aired live on NBC Wednesday at 8 pm ET with Kelly Clarkson as its host. The ceremony was originally scheduled for April 29, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.