All eyes are on the French National Football Team camp as Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe meet for the first time since the latter made the controversial decision to slam the door at Real Madrid earlier this month.

Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain has been the talk of the town since last summer, when the player himself spoke about his desire to make the move. However, the Ligue 1 giants did not accept Real Madrid's 200 million euro bid, and it was widely expected for the move to finally come to fruition on a free transfer this year.

Benzema had been vocal about his desire to join forces with Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room, and many are speculating that he was not pleased with his countryman's decision.

When asked by the press about Mbappe's contract extension with PSG, Benzema made it clear that he only wanted to talk about the UEFA Champions League. At that time, Real Madrid was preparing to face Liverpool in the final which they won last Saturday.

"Mbappe? We have a final to prepare for. It's not the time to talk about little things," he said, adding that he does not expect an explanation from Mbappe.

"Everyone has to focus on their own things. Mbappe and other players don't have to call me. Everyone decides their own future. I'm here calmly, preparing for Saturday's game. Everyone does what they want."

For his part, Mbappe admitted that he felt the heat coming from Spain after he announced his decision. A lot of shade has been thrown, albeit not directly. He said that he plans to personally explain himself to Benzema.

"When we meet, we will discuss it. He will ask me why and I will explain this choice," he said.

Now, the two players have reunited as the French players converge under manager Didier Deschamps for their summer camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

France National team players congratulating Benzema for winning the Champions League pic.twitter.com/SvJukpWWE2 — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) May 30, 2022

Early photos from the team's reunion show players congratulating Benzema for the Champions League victory. He is also this year's frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or after being Spain's top scorer while helping Real Madrid also claim the La Liga Santander title.

No news has come out about the conversation between the two, but Deschamps will make sure that any bad blood is set aside as soon as possible.