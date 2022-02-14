Real Madrid CF are travelling to France to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. Interestingly, Karim Benzema has been included in manager Carlo Ancelotti's squad list.

Benzema has been injured for three weeks, and has not figured in a single match since picking up a hamstring injury against Elche on January 23. However, after a string of dismal results that included their elimination from the Copa del Rey, it appears as though Los Blancos are now willing to risk it with Benzema.

Last Saturday, fans hoped that Benzema could be back to log in some minutes against Villarreal at La Ceramica but he was not even on the bench. The match ended in a draw, and it was clear that Benzema's finishing touch was missing from the Real Madrid attack.

On Sunday, Benzema's name appeared on the squad list against PSG and he was spotted finally training with the group. The squad will travel to Paris on Monday and will head to training at the PSG grounds late in the day.

Real Madrid need a positive result from the match on Tuesday, after a dip in form that has gripped them in the past several weeks. Their lead at the top of the La Liga table is now down to just four points over Sevilla, and after having been eliminated from the Copa del Rey, they want to stay in the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain for their part, are sixteen points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table over Marseille. They have the momentum as well as home court advantage for the first leg, but they have some injury troubles of their own.

Neymar Jr. and former Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos and Angel di Maria are in doubt for the big clash.

Real Madrid squad list against PSG:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Toni Fuidias

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, Ferland Mendy.

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eduardo Camavinga.

Forwards: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz.