Rafael Nadal's start-stop 2022 season will get underway again when he makes his return at the Paris Masters later this month. It will be his penultimate tournament the year before he concludes his campaign at the ATP Finals in Turin in November.

The world number two started the season in fine form, winning the Melbourne Summer Set before claiming his 21st major title at the Australian Open. Nadal then suffered a rib injury during his run to the finals at the Indian Wells Masters, which kept him out until just before the French Open.

The 36-year-old claimed his second major of the year at Roland Garros to go two clear of "Big Three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race. Nadal's chance of claiming a third Wimbledon title suffered a blow when he was forced to withdraw ahead of the semifinals with yet another injury.

The Spaniard returned from injury just ahead of the US Open, where he fell to Francis Tiafoe in the round of 16. Nadal revealed at the time that he still needed to recover fully, and it was unclear if he would play again this season, but Carlos Moya has confirmed his return.

Nadal will compete at the Paris Masters that gets underway on Oct. 31 before going on to Turin for the ATP Finals. The Spaniard is currently ranked number two in the world behind compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, but has a chance to end the year as the world number one if he lifts the trophy in the French capital.

"Before arriving in Turin, you have to play matches in Paris, which are similar," Moya said, as quoted on Marca. "Rafa is competitive wherever he is and we go with hope and illusion."

Nadal's last appearance was at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. The Spaniard teamed up with Roger Federer as Team Europe took on Team World at the O2 Arena in London.

It was not a happy ending as the two legends of the game lost Federer's farewell match, but it was an emotional night as the Swiss maestro bid adieu to professional tennis. Nadal will now be hoping to end his 2022 season, which has been marred by injuries, the same way he started with back-to-back titles.