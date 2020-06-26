BET Awards 2020 will be marking its twentieth anniversary of the awards show and the 40th anniversary of the network. The annual awards show by the Black Entertainment Television network will be celebrating its milestone ceremony virtually on Sunday, due to coronavirus pandemic.

BET Awards celebrates African Americans and other American minorities in the field of art, entertainment, and sports. This year, it will be hosted by "Insecure" star Amanda Seales. Every year, the annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists and awards in a televised ceremony. However, the 20th BET Awards will be the first-ever virtual event in the history of the show.

As per the news release, the show will feature a ceremony "using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content, promising all-star line-up participation in the "celebration of black love, joy, pride, and power."

The line up includes Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Dababy, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lonr, Masego, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Sir, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. In addition, PrTerrence J and Erica Ash will be hosting a pre-show set to air at 7 pm ET/PT on BET.

"BET was created to stand at the forefront of black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. "This year we're looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community."

During their award presentation, BET will be honouring some A-listers for their humanitarian efforts and paying tribute to the legendary professional basketball player Kobe Bryant and late musician Little Richard. Meanwhile, Beyonce is set to receive the BET Humanitarian Award. And Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice will be honoured as the 2020 Shine A Light honouree along with French anti-racist activist Assa Traoré as 2020 BET International Global Good recipient.

Among the nominees, Drake is leading with six nominations, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five nominations, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby received four nominations each. The nominations are selected by BET's Voting Academy that comprises fans and group of professionals in related fields.

BET Awards will air live on BET, BET Her, and CBS on Sunday, June 28 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time. The awards ceremony will simulcast on BET Africa on Monday, June 29 at 2 am CAT, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29 at 9:00 am BST.

Check out the list of nominees here.