At just 23 years old, Jake Bongiovi has gone from growing up in a private, rockstar household to becoming a husband and adoptive father alongside Millie Bobby Brown. Married young, adopted young; but what do we really know about the man himself?

Born 7 May 2002, Jake is the second son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi. He grew up in New Jersey with his three siblings and largely stayed out of the spotlight until his late teens. Now, his life has shifted dramatically with marriage and fatherhood coming before his 24th birthday.

Raised Outside the Fame

Although Jake was born in Florida, he spent most of his childhood in New Jersey. His family lived in a large property by the Navesink River, where he attended Pennington High School and played football. His father has said he kept fame away from their home life, with no signs of his rock career on display.

In 2018, Jake helped lead a school walkout in response to the Parkland school shooting, calling for gun reform. He said he was inspired by his family's charitable work but credited fellow students for driving the protest forward. That same year, Jake began showing interest in acting.

He enrolled at Syracuse University in 2020 to study the subject, but did not return after his first year. Instead, he started landing acting roles. In 2024, he starred in Rockbottom, a comedy about a fictional 1980s rock band, and was also cast in Sweethearts, alongside Kiernan Shipka.

From Instagram to Marriage

Jake and Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things star, first connected online. Romance rumours started in June 2021 when Jake posted a photo of them together on Instagram. Brown made their relationship public a few months later.

The couple announced their engagement on 11 April 2023, and married in a private ceremony in May 2024, followed by a second celebration at Villa Cetinale in Italy. Brown wore two dresses, and Jake shared wedding photos on Instagram captioned: 'Forever and always, your husband'.

Their relationship has had the support of Jake's family. Jon Bon Jovi said in several interviews that the couple would grow together and called Brown hardworking. He added that his children had found people they could build lives with.

Fatherhood and Adoption

On 21 August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi announced they had become parents via adoption. In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote: 'This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.'

The couple had spoken about their plans for a big family in past interviews. Brown shared in a podcast earlier this year that becoming a mother had always been important to her. She explained that both she and Jake came from families with four children and hoped to do the same.

Brown also said she saw no difference between raising an adopted child and having a biological one. According to her, adoption had always been part of her vision for parenthood. Jake supported her throughout the process and had said marriage was a step they wanted to take first.

What's Next for Jake Bongiovi?

Still early in his acting career, Jake has only recently stepped into the entertainment world. With his first major film role released in 2024 and a growing family at home, he appears to be balancing professional ambitions with personal commitments.