Millie Bobby Brown is no stranger to scrutiny. Over the years, the actress, who's been in the spotlight for most of her life, has faced harsh criticism from both the media and online trolls.

Amid this, Brown has remained determined to live her life on her own terms. Following the revelation that the actress and husband Jake Bongiovi have adopted a child, however, there has been renewed scrutiny aimed at Brown. This time, it's not just for her looks. Others are also claiming she might be too young for motherhood.

Millie Bobby Brown Had Fought Off Criticism About Her Appearance and Surgery Rumours Before

Brown was thrust into the spotlight when she was just 12 years old after being cast in the hit Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. Since then, the actress has gone on to pursue other projects, even as she continued to work on the Emmy-winning programme, which is set to conclude its run later this year.

Among these is the 2025 film The Electric State, a Netflix film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, which stars Brown and Chris Pratt. While promoting the film, Brown found herself facing harsh criticism after some claimed that she appeared too mature for her age. There was even speculation that the actress had surgery done on her face, an issue that cosmetic surgeons even commented on in the press.

In response, Brown fired back at critics while also standing up for 'every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny.' In a lengthy Instagram post, the actress reminded everyone that she had been acting professionally since she was 10 and pointed out that 'people can't seem to grow with me.' 'Instead, they act like I'm supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1,' Brown added. 'And because I don't, I'm now a target.' The actress also called out press outlets that were questioning her appearance, saying, 'This isn't journalism. This is bullying.' Since posting the video, Brown has received support from both fans and the media.

Now, The Internet Claims Millie Bobby Brown Is Too Young To Be A Mum

Meanwhile, since revealing that she welcomed her first child with Bongiovi, there's been renewed criticism against Brown. On Reddit, some are claiming that the actress is too young to be a mother, with one writing that Brown's choice to adopt at age 21 is 'wild.' Another commented, 'She's doing the Hollywood speed run. Divorced with three kids by 30, doing the UN goodwill ambassador thing.'

Amid the scrutiny and criticism, Brown appears overjoyed in her new role as a mum and settling in as a family of three with Bongiovi. There are also signs that the couple may expand their brood soon, as both come from big families. 'I really want a big family,' the actress even teased while speaking on the SmartLess podcast in March.

As for those questioning Brown's decision to adopt a child at 21, the actress pointed out that her mother was her age when she welcomed her first child. By all accounts, the entire Brown family has been doing well, not that anyone's asking.