At 43, Serena Williams has revealed she lost 31 pounds using Zepbound after years of struggling to return to her pre-pregnancy weight.

The former tennis champion, who gave birth to her second daughter Adira in 2022, shared that traditional training and healthy eating were no longer enough. Despite walking for hours, playing professionally, and eating well, she said her body wouldn't shift weight the way it once did. Williams called the experience unlike anything she had faced in her sporting life.

Here are 10 photos of her 'Zepbound body' and the journey she's been on lately.

What Is Zepbound?

Zepbound is a once-weekly injectable medication used for long-term weight management. It is FDA-approved for adults with obesity or those who are overweight with related health problems such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes. Zepbound works by targeting two hormone receptors – GIP and GLP-1 – which regulate appetite and digestion.

By slowing the speed food moves through the digestive system, Zepbound helps people feel full for longer. It also increases insulin production and reduces sugar made by the liver, leading to lower blood sugar levels and weight loss. In clinical trials, participants lost an average of 48 pounds (Approximately 21.8 kg) over 72 weeks when taking Zepbound, compared to just over 7 pounds (Approximately 3.2 kg) with a placebo.

Serena's Experience with GLP-1 Medication

Williams confirmed in interviews that she used GLP-1 medication and later named Zepbound as the brand she had relied on. She began taking the drug after exhausting all other options and partnered with the healthcare company Ro, which provides access to GLP-1s. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor in the company.

She said her weight struggles began after having her first child and worsened after her second. Her attempts to return to a healthy range through exercise and diet alone proved unsuccessful. Zepbound helped her reach a weight where she felt physically better and more energetic, with improved blood sugar levels and reduced joint pain.

Addressing Misconceptions

Williams has said she does not view using medication as a shortcut. She noted that she has always worked hard for her fitness and tried every other method before starting treatment. She explained that using Zepbound was a necessary health decision rather than a cosmetic one.

Netizens say that her openness has helped challenge the idea that weight loss is always within a person's control through willpower alone. 'Glad you're talking about it!'

New research has shown that genetic and hormonal factors often play a larger role than previously believed. Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, said that managing her weight earlier may have changed the outcome of some matches during her career.

Why It Matters

Williams' story adds visibility to GLP-1 drugs, which have become increasingly common. Though initially developed for diabetes, they are now widely prescribed for weight management in those with qualifying medical conditions.

Zepbound, which costs approximately £800 (Approximately $1,020) per month in the private market, is not currently available through the NHS. It may be prescribed in the UK by private clinics if criteria are met, including a BMI of at least 30 or 27 with a related health condition.

A Personal Milestone

In an August 2025 interview, Williams said the medication made her feel more confident and 'sexier'. She also said her choice was rooted in honesty – especially as a mother of two daughters. She wanted to be transparent about her experience so her children would understand the importance of health decisions.

'Sometimes you need help,' she said, describing Zepbound as part of her personal journey, not a universal solution. Now, with improved health and a clear sense of purpose, she said she is ready for the next stage of her life, both as a parent and a professional.