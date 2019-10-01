One Republic's Ryan Tedder had music fans excited for a brief moment when he talked about a song that has Beyoncé, Adele, and Chris Martin working together. Apparently, the singer was only joking about it.

Tedder took to his Instagram story to clear the rumours and said that he was using "sarcasm" and a joke to tease the contents of his band's upcoming album. The 40-year-old musician, who is the vocalist for pop band One Republic, crushed fans' dreams to hear all three superstars on one collab.

"Me, utilising 'sarcasm', 'kidding' and a 'joke' simultaneously: 'Ya, we have one song featuring Beyoncé, Adele and Chris Martin, but I don't wanna talk about it or give too much away,'" Tedder wrote.

He then added "Come on people!!" alongside a photo of Snow White and a puppy giggling.

Tedder addressed the rumours after he noticed that it went viral. Several media outlets started reporting about it.

However, just like fans of Beyoncé, Adele, and Chris Martin, Tedder admitted that he would love to see the collaboration happen too, as he thinks that it would be an amazing idea.

"All that said, wouldn't that be a [fire] collab? I'd stream it," he wrote.

According to the Independent UK, the rumours started after the Tulsa, Oklahoma native talked about One Republic's new album, "Human," with the New York radio station Z100 last weekend. When asked about secrets the band has about their forthcoming album, Tedder said that they have one track that features "Beyoncé and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge." He added that he did not want to talk about the details.

Looking at the interview now with Z100, it is clear from Tedder's expression that he was only joking about the collab from the start. You can see the interview from the tweet below.

Despite the nonexistent Beyoncé, Adele, and Chris Martin collaboration, Tedder assured fans that One Republic has "an album's worth of material." The band has been dropping song after song to promote "Human" with "Rescue Me" as the first single coming out of the album. The singer said they "have a lot more songs to come."