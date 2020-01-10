James Bond movie "No Time to Die" is one of the most anticipated movies of all time. It happens to be the twenty-fifth installment in the franchise, marking its silver jubilee. Additionally, it is Daniel Craig's fifth and the final outing as 007, the Mi6 agent. Things are likely to get extravagant than they already are as an iconic superstar is expected to sing the Bond theme song for the upcoming movie.

Recently, the R&B singer Beyonce posted a series of pictures from her Golden Globes 2020 outing on her official website beyonce.com. However, the one picture that stood out to her fans and followers is a photo of her sipping a martini, James Bond's favourite cocktail. According to Daily Mail, the picture has sparked speculations that this is more than just a random picture of Queen Bey and she might be teasing new music.

Several fans are wondering if Martini, which happens to be Bond's signature drink, is a reference to the Bond film. The guesswork is inspired by Beyonce's seven months old cryptic message that showed her sniffing lemon. It turned out that she was hinting at the release of her new album "Lemonade."

Fans must note that there is no confirmation yet about Beyonce's role in "No Time to Die." These are mere speculations ramping up.

In other news, "Interstellar" and "Inception" composer Hans Zimmer has joined the crew of the James Bond movie as a new composer. Multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the news to Variety. And it is said that the veteran music composer has been already working on the soundtracks for the upcoming installment.

He has reportedly replaced Dan Romer, who was previously announced as the new composer for the film. Zimmer's involvement is an outcome of Romer's dismissal due to what is described as "creative differences."

The Oscar-Award winner film score composer and record producer has been a part of franchises like "Pirates of the Caribbean," "Batman," "Sherlock Holmes" and more.

Cary Joji Fukunaga's "No Time to Die" stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, and Christoph Waltz. The film is slated to release on April 2, 2020.