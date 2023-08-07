More than 150 British Armed Forces have joined troops from 13 other nations in Talisman Sabre, the largest military exercise between the UK, Australia and the US.

Talisman Sabre, which ran from 22 July to 4 August, is designed to strengthen partnerships and interoperability amongst key allies. The exercise also sets out to test joint capabilities across land, sea, air, space and digital domains.

Rear Admiral Chris Stone, the Commander of Task Force 76/3 explained: "Anytime we operate together, practise our skills, we learn things from each other, and we get better, so it's been a really a phenomenal few weeks here of operating together out on the sea and learning things."

The Talisman Sabre started as a small bilateral exercise that only featured troops from Australia and the US. But in 2023, the Talisman Sabre has grown to include more than 34,000 troops from 13 nations. The 13 nations now include Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Korea, Tonga and the UK.

This year, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines observed the operation.

The Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, spoke of how the "US and Australian service members have a long history of working together." Austin further said. "In fact, we've fought alongside each other in nearly every war."

Austin continued: "I was never in combat when I didn't turn to my right or left and see Australian soldiers, sailors, airmen, as well as many of the allies and partners that are that are represented here today."

"This is what we're about. We're about interoperability. We're about working together. We're about promoting a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," concluded the secretary of defence.

The 150 UK personnel taking part in the exercise marked the UK's largest contribution to Talisman Sabre, with capabilities from across the Royal Navy, British Army and the Royal Air Force.

Recently, the UK Commando Force worked with many of the same partners in the Talisman Sabre to support evacuation efforts in Sudan.

Watch as personnel from @40commando and the Joint Force Head Quarters are deployed to @RAFAkrotiri to support the evacuation efforts in #Sudan.



A military operation to evacuate British nationals from Sudan was undertaken by the UK due to escalating violence. pic.twitter.com/n5YMuDe3Fr — Forces News (@ForcesNews) April 25, 2023

40 Royal Marines were deployed in the capital of Sudan, Khartoum, to assist with the evacuation of British nationals in April 2023. The commandos worked closely with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and colleagues from across the Commando Force, the Army, 16 Air Assault Brigade and the Royal Air Force to help evacuees as RAF C130 Hercules and A400M Atlas aircraft fly entitled persons out of Sudan.

Major Ric Cole, of the UK Commando Force, said: "This operation again demonstrates the value of Very High Readiness forces that can operate in complex and politically sensitive situations... Young commandos, many on their first operational deployment, approaching this challenging mission with the highest levels of professionalism – and the good humour and compassion we would expect from a Royal Marine."

On 28 July, the thousands of personnel taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre witnessed the tragic loss of an Australian helicopter at sea. UK troops assisted in the search and rescue operation for the crew, but they were unsuccessful.

After the loss of the helicopter was confirmed, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin sent his condolences to his Australian counterpart for the tragic loss of four Australian Army soldiers.

Exercise Talisman Sabre has been designed to be realistic and test the troops' abilities, equipment and personnel. According to Commander Steve Laredo, the troops focus on radios, code systems, and tactics to find the "rough points".

Commander Steve Laredo also told reporters: "The whole reason for doing these activities is to find out where those shortfalls are."

Laredo also revealed that he expects that the Talisman Sabre will continue to grow in the years ahead.