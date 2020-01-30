Billie Eilish has many reasons to be at the top of the world. Days after her historical Grammy win, the 18-year-old music sensation will be performing on the stage of the prestigious Oscars ceremony, this year.

The big news was announced by the Academy Awards' official Twitter account The Academy on Wednesday.

"Are you ready? @billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC," reads the post along with a poster promising a "special performance" by the Grammy-winning singer.

While the details of her performance remain scarce, the news has certainly got Billie Eilish's fans excited. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be honouring the best films of 2019. It will take place in Dolby Theatres, Hollywood on Sunday, February 9.

The nominees for the awards were announced on January 13 which includes 53 films with 124 nominations. "Joker" remains the frontrunner with the highest number of nominations for 11 categories, followed by 10 nominations for "The Irishman," "1917," and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Meanwhile, Eilish rose to prominence in the year 2016 with her viral sensation "Ocean Eyes." The song was uploaded to Soundcloud and was written and produced in collaboration with her brother Finneas.

This past weekend, Eilish created history at the 2020 Grammy. With five awards, she became the youngest ever artist to win all four major categories in the award show. She won awards for Song of the Year, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, and Record of the Year. However, for the fifth category, the pop solo performance was claimed by Lizzo.

In total, Eilish and her brother were nominated for seven categories and grabbed six awards on the night.

Apart from the special performances and four major Grammys, Eilish also became the youngest artist to compose and perform the James Bond movie "No Time to Die's" new theme song. The singer secretly recorded the number last month.