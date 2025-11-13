Forget 'bad guy'; Billie Eilish is going straight for the jugular. The singer has blasted tech billionaire Elon Musk with some extremely NSFW language.

Her charge? That Musk is a 'pathetic p***y' for hoarding his unimaginable wealth instead of using it to solve humanity's biggest crises.

Why is Eilish Calling for Musk's £833 Billion Fortune?

The Grammy-winner's fury was sparked by recent financial reports. A new Tesla pay package has reportedly put Musk on a direct, unobstructed path to becoming the world's first trillionaire.

It's a figure so large it's almost abstract: a one followed by twelve zeroes. For context, that's more than the entire Gross Domestic Product of many developed nations.

In British pounds, that staggering sum translates to roughly £833 billion ($1 trillion). Eilish's position is that holding this level of personal wealth is not an achievement, but a moral failure.

Eilish shared her raw thoughts by reposting a series of stark propositions that put this fortune into perspective. These weren't idle musings; they were direct calculations of what that money could achieve.

According to the claims she amplified, Musk's fortune could single-handedly end world hunger for a calculated period or fund the complete rebuilding of Gaza.

Other suggestions included financing the salvation of all critically endangered species or solving global clean water shortages. The point was clear: these are solvable problems.

The core of her outrage seems to be the contrast: that one man's bank account could fix problems that entire governments have failed to solve. Eilish's argument is that Musk isn't just wealthy; he is actively choosing to 'hoard' a planet-changing resource while the world suffers.

'Fing Pathetic Py': Eilish Does Not Mince Words

After outlining what Musk could be doing, Eilish decided to editorialize with her own fiery assessment.

She called out the Tesla CEO specifically, labelling him a 'fing pathetic py b**** coward'.

The singer is clearly fed up with the inaction of the world's wealthiest individual, and she isn't afraid to make her feelings public.

Is This Billie Eilish's 'Marxist Era'?

This public blast shouldn't come as a total surprise to anyone following the singer's recent evolution. She has been increasingly vocal about wealth disparity.

Some have dubbed this her 'Marxist era', as she seems to be taking direct aim at the billionaire class.

This aligns perfectly with her comments during the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the end of October. On that stage, she called on all billionaires to give their fortunes away, questioning the morality of such concentrated wealth.

Her frustration with Elon's mega-wealth is clearly not new. But this latest attack, as documented by sources, is a significant and far more personal escalation.

not billie eilish ending elon musk 😭 pic.twitter.com/ujZk8266J9 — J ☆ (@JJmusixxx) November 13, 2025

Can Shame Force a Billionaire to Change His Ways?

We doubt Elon is going to empty his Gringotts vault just because of a social media post. His massive fortune seems to keep him 'Happier Than Ever'.

But Billie is clearly hoping the public shame approach might get him to change his ways. She's attempting a modern, punk-rock version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

It's a bold strategy: trying to shame a man who seems famously immune to public opinion, especially when it comes from Hollywood. Will the Scrooge of Silicon Valley have a change of heart? We wouldn't bet on it.

It remains to be seen if Eilish's words will have any impact or simply be dismissed as the rant of a young pop star. For now, the world's richest man and one of music's biggest stars are in a public, one-sided war of words.

We've reached out to Musk's camp for a comment on the singer's colourful criticism. As of publication, there has been no word back.